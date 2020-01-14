Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins January 14, 2020 7:58 am

N.M.A.-S. appeals the orders of the trial court terminating her parental rights of A.A.S. and A.J.S. N.M.A.-S. asserts that she received ineffective assistance of counsel because her trial counsel failed to request a strike for cause or use a peremptory strike for a juror who answered a question affirmatively during voir dire relating to whether someone struggling with addiction is unfit to be a parent.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo