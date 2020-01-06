Quantcast
Amended Opinion

By: Derek Hawkins January 6, 2020 7:57 am

The opinion of this court issued on December 4, 2019, is amended as follows: Page 3, “Fed. R. Evid. 59” should be “Fed. R. Civ. P. 59.”

