Houston personal-injury lawyer buys $1.4M downtown Milwaukee building

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 3, 2020 10:50 am

A new law firm could be coming to Milwaukee. A company managed by a Houston personal injury lawyer recently bought a building in the city's downtown for $1.4 million.

