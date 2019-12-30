Quantcast
Home / Legal News / 'Really?': Supreme Court justices disagree on invoking laches in homicide appeal

‘Really?’: Supreme Court justices disagree on invoking laches in homicide appeal

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 30, 2019 1:54 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court disagreed on invoking laches in an appeal case that concerns a defendant's rights in a 2007 homicide conviction. Last week, a 4-3 majority upheld imposing laches in the case, prompting the responses "Really?" in one of the arguments.

