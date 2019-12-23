Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins December 23, 2019 7:09 am

Joseph Pamonicutt appeals a judgment, entered upon a jury’s verdict, convicting him of one count of aggravated battery and one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, both counts as a party to the crime.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo