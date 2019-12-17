Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court rejects new trial in 1996 double homicide, clarifies transcript procedure

Supreme Court rejects new trial in 1996 double homicide, clarifies transcript procedure

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 17, 2019 1:01 pm

In a 4-3 decision announced Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the possibility of having a new trial in a decade-old double homicide case — a request made because of missing transcripts. In upholding an appellate court's previous decision, the majority concluded the defendant could not prevail without make a facially valid claim of arguably prejudicial error, no matter if all or part of a transcript is on hand.

