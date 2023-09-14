Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms

By: Associated Press//September 14, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms

Factory Farm

Factory Farm AP File PHOTO

Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms

By: Associated Press//September 14, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers agreed Wednesday to settle allegations that two factory farms violated their pollution permits for more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee unanimously approved a $17,500 settlement with North Side Genetics LLC in Fennimore and a $228,000 settlement with Stahl Brothers Dairy LLC. The state Justice Department accused North Side Genetics of failing to construct a feed storage runoff control system by an Aug. 1, 2019, deadline. The department accused Stahl Brothers Dairy of multiple manure-spreading violations.

Republicans passed a state law in late 2016 that requires the Justice Department to obtain permission from the finance committee before entering into legal settlements. The law was part of a GOP effort to weaken Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers before they began their first terms.

The committee on Wednesday also signed off on a $940,000 settlement with Didion Milling Inc. The Justice Department sued the company in November 2020 alleging inspectors discovered multiple emissions, record-keeping and reporting violations at its Cambria corn mill in 2019. A grain dust explosion at the mill two years earlier killed five employees.

Last year, a federal grand jury charged the company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion, alleging the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the plant and falsified records to make it appear as if the cleanings were completed. The company responded to the charges by insisting the explosion was an accident.

Related Content

dog bite

Sheriff’s deputy faces lawsuit after K-9 attacked fellow officer

A police dog mistakenly bit a police officer instead of subduing a fleeing suspect.

September 14, 2023

New visa rules proposed

Immigrant farmworkers would receive a raft of new protections under a Biden administration proposal announced [...]

September 14, 2023
Janet Protasiewicz

Wisconsin Republican leader asks former state Supreme Court justices to review impeachment

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader announced Wednesday that he's created a panel to investigate the criter[...]

September 13, 2023
Election Interference

Former Wisconsin Democrat turned Trump Attorney Chesebro files Georgia motion to dismiss indictment

Kenneth Chesebro's lawyers filed a motion Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia asking the court to dismiss charge[...]

September 13, 2023
Google privacy

DOJ: Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage

Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovatio[...]

September 13, 2023

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

A group of Minnesota voters filed a legal challenge Tuesday to try to block former President Donald Trump from[...]

September 13, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests