Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

By: Associated Press//September 12, 2023

Home>News>

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

Supporters, politicians and bill authors react after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signed the "Driver's Licenses for All" bill at the Cedar Street Armory, March 7, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver's license by making an appointment for their written driver's test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday, Sept. 7. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

By: Associated Press//September 12, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test, state officials announced at a news conference Thursday.

Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License for All.” They can now make appointments to apply but won’t be able to actually get a license until the law goes into effect Oct. 1.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a part of a handful of states that offer driver’s license for all,” said Pong Xiong, Driver and Vehicle Services Director at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at the news conference. “And the first step to getting your driver’s license is to pass that written test.”

The new law removes the requirements for applicants to show legal presence, said Jody-Kay Peterson, the department’s Driver Services Program Director.

When asked about any risk for deportation applicants may face, Peterson said the department will not submit the names or personal information of applicants to any immigration law enforcement.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure into law this year. It reverses a 2003 change by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, barring people without legal status from getting licenses, citing security concerns after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Supporters of Minnesota’s new law say it will improve public safety by ensuring that all drivers are licensed and insured, and have taken driver’s education courses. Backers included law enforcement, faith, business and immigrant rights groups.

Opponents say it will encourage illegal immigration.

Applicants must still pass written and road tests and attest to their address in Minnesota. They won’t be asked for proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residency status. But they must provide identifying documents such as an unexpired foreign passport, a consular identification document with a photograph or a certified birth certificate issued by a foreign jurisdiction.

Eighteen other states grant licenses to residents regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. They include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

-

Related Content

Election Interference

Former Wisconsin Democrat turned Trump Attorney Chesebro files Georgia motion to dismiss indictment

Kenneth Chesebro's lawyers filed a motion Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia asking the court to dismiss charge[...]

September 13, 2023
Google privacy

DOJ: Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage

Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovatio[...]

September 13, 2023

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

A group of Minnesota voters filed a legal challenge Tuesday to try to block former President Donald Trump from[...]

September 13, 2023
Gerrymandering

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor rejects GOP’s surprise redistricting plan

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers shot down as “bogus” a surprise plan Republicans floated Tuesday.

September 13, 2023

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose nonpartisan redistricting ahead of 2024 election to preempt Supreme ...

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose nonpartisan redistricting ahead of 2024 election to preempt Supreme Court toss[...]

September 13, 2023
Madison

Wisconsin Assembly passes nearly $3 billion income tax cut that Evers vows to veto

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a nearly $3 billion income tax cut proposal Tuesday, des[...]

September 13, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests