Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars

By: Associated Press//August 18, 2023

Home>Legal News>

2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars

telemarketing fraud

2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars

By: Associated Press//August 18, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men were arrested in Nevada and Wisconsin on Thursday on charges that they carried out separate telemarketing scams that cheated people across the country of tens of millions of dollars.

Criminal charges in Manhattan federal court were lodged against Richard Zeitlin, 53, of Las Vegas, and Robert Piaro, 73, of Fredonia, Wisconsin.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the men lied to donors by falsely letting them believe most of their donations were going to help veterans, aid law enforcement officers and fight breast cancer.

“Instead, Zeitlin and Piaro allegedly exploited these important causes and the good intentions of everyday citizens to steal millions of dollars in small donations,” Williams said in a news release.

Lawyers for Zeitlin and Piaro did not immediately respond to emailed requests from The Associated Press seeking comment.

According to an indictment in New York, Zeitlin’s businesses pocketed 90 percent of the funds that were donated from 2017 to 2020 as a result of telemarketing campaigns.

The indictment said that Zeitlin “Call Centers” for decades had raised hundreds of millions of dollars for charities and political action committees by making hundreds of thousands of calls to donors and potential donors.

Although the majority of fundraising campaigns focused on charities, Zeitlin began encouraging prospective clients to operate PACs rather than charities in 2017 to dodge regulations that pertain to charities but not PACs, the indictment said.

Beginning at least in 2017, Zeitlin began using the centers to defraud individuals by falsely describing how their money would be spent and the nature of the organizations that would receive money, it said.

Authorities said Zeitlin directed employees to mislead donors into thinking they were donating money to charities rather than PACs and that their money would go toward an organization rather than the telemarketers.

Over a five-year period from 2017 to December 2022, Piaro made false statements and misrepresentations to donors to raise over $28 million for PACs he owned including Americans for the Cure of Breast Cancer, the Association for Emergency Responders & Firefighters, the US Veterans Assistance Foundation and Standing by Veterans, an indictment said.

The indictment said Piaro directed a fundraising effort that misrepresented to donors that donations would be used to advance specific legislation, educate lawmakers and conduct and fund research.

Zeitlin was charged with two conspiracy counts, wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges, which carry a potential penalty of up to 100 years in prison.

Piaro was charged with wire and mail fraud, charges which carry a potential penalty of up to 60 years in prison.

g

Related Content

Wisconsin State Patrol drunk driving

Wisconsin State Patrol leads effort to curb impaired driving

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started today.

August 18, 2023
Wisconsin election fraud

Fond Du Lac man voted in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 election found guilty of election fraud, obs...

On April 7, 2022 the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County Distri[...]

August 18, 2023
Milwaukee cocaine

Milwaukee man faces 65 years in prison for 127 pound cocaine conspiracy worth $9.6 million

Strong now faces 65 years of confinement after being convicted for conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of coca[...]

August 18, 2023

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and [...]

August 17, 2023
Office of School Safety

Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul releases 2022 annual crime lab report

Attorney General: Wisconsin State Crime Labs surpass national averages in majority of areas.

August 17, 2023

Rep. Bryan Steil’s constituents are met with a locked door on Inflation Reduction Act anniversary

Constituents visiting Congressman Bryan Steil’s Racine office to mark the first anniversary of the Inflation[...]

August 17, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests