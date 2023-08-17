Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Commission won’t tell Wisconsin’s top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing

By: Associated Press//August 17, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Commission won’t tell Wisconsin’s top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing

FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Elections Commission declined to vote Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, on whether Wolfe should appear before a state Senate hearing on her reappointment as a fight continues over who will lead elections in the critical battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential race. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Commission won’t tell Wisconsin’s top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing

By: Associated Press//August 17, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission declined to vote Wednesday on whether the state’s top elections official should appear before a state Senate hearing on her reappointment as a fight continues over who will lead elections in the critical battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

Without clear instructions from commissioners, it is up to Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s administrator, to decide whether she will testify before Republicans who control the state Senate and wish to force a vote on firing her.

“It is a really difficult spot,” Wolfe said. “I feel like I am being put in an absolutely impossible, untenable position either way.”

Wolfe has been a target of conspiracy theorists who falsely claim she was part of a plan to rig the 2020 vote in Wisconsin, and some Republican leaders have vowed to oust her.

The bipartisan elections commission on June 27 deadlocked 3-3 along party lines on a vote to reappoint Wolfe, with Democrats abstaining in order to cause the nomination to fail. Without a nomination from at least four commissioners, a recent state Supreme Court ruling appears to allow Wolfe to continue indefinitely as head of the elections commission, even past the end of her term.

Senate Republicans tried to proceed with the reappointment process anyway, deciding in a surprise vote the following day to move ahead with a committee hearing and ultimately hold a vote on whether to fire her.

Commissioners said Wednesday they would not vote on a motion to either authorize or prohibit Wolfe from appearing at a hearing of the Senate elections committee, as it is not standard for the commission to decide those matters.

“Meagan Wolfe is the chief elections officer for the state of Wisconsin. I have no interest in babysitting who she speaks to,” said Democratic Commissioner Ann Jacobs.

The commission’s decision came despite partisan disagreements about the legitimacy of the Senate’s actions.

“They do not have a nomination before them. I don’t care what they said in that resolution,” Jacobs said. “I don’t have any interest in indulging the Legislature’s circus, which is based on a false reading of the law.”

But Don Millis, the Republican chair of the commission, argued that if Wolfe fails to appear, it could worsen the already tense situation.

“They’re probably going to hold a hearing anyway,” he said. “We’ve already seen what’s happened when we didn’t approve her nomination with four votes. I think that turned out very badly.”

The Senate has not yet set a date for the committee hearing on Wolfe’s reappointment, and Wolfe did not say at Wednesday’s meeting whether she will appear once a date has been set.

n

Related Content

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and [...]

August 17, 2023
Office of School Safety

Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul releases 2022 annual crime lab report

Attorney General: Wisconsin State Crime Labs surpass national averages in majority of areas.

August 17, 2023

Rep. Bryan Steil’s constituents are met with a locked door on Inflation Reduction Act anniversary

Constituents visiting Congressman Bryan Steil’s Racine office to mark the first anniversary of the Inflation[...]

August 17, 2023

Appeals Court upholds legality of abortion pill, with restrictions

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday the abortion pill Mifepristone remains legal, however, set rest[...]

August 17, 2023
Anders Odegaard

Disbarment sought for former prosecutor charged with killing his ex-wife

Odegaard was terminated as a prosecutor for cause.

August 17, 2023

Havana syndrome may have resulted from energy weapon, report says

Report: Signs and symptoms of Havana syndrome are 'genuine and compelling.'

August 16, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests