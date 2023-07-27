Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend

By: Associated Press//July 27, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend

Taylor Schabusiness

Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay on Feb. 14. The trial of Schabusiness, charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year, is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)

Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend

By: Associated Press//July 27, 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a Green Bay woman guilty Wednesday of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations.

The Brown County jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, news outlets reported.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.

In his closing argument, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee called the case “bizarre.”

“This is strange. This is unnatural — but in no way is it unclear,” Lasee said. “She did cause Shad Thyrion’s death.”

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the case was “a puzzling, unclear collection of facts.”

“Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It’s foggy, it’s cloudy, it’s hard to figure out,” Froelich said.

The trial now moves into a second phase to determine whether Schabusiness was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution or should go to prison.

Following her arrest, Schabusiness had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

s

Related Content

forever chemicals settlement

22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemi...

Attorneys asked a federal court to reject the proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contaminated water.

July 27, 2023
Kevin Spacey sexual assault

London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges

Spacey had faced nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person[...]

July 26, 2023
Sarah Alt

Michael Best appoints Sarah Alt to new role as chief process and AI officer

Michael Best announced Tuesday the appointment of Sarah Alt as the chief process & AI officer. Alt joined [...]

July 26, 2023
Green Bay reckless driving

Prosecutors charge woman who drove into Green Bay building with reckless driving

Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against the driver of a minivan that crashed into a building in Wisconsin, t[...]

July 26, 2023
Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers extends application deadline for Barron County Circuit Court

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on May 31, 2023 that he is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circui[...]

July 26, 2023
Holocaust Survivor Barbara Schecter Cohen

Holocaust survivor calls attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion reminiscent of 1930’s Nazi...

A Holocaust survivor said Sunday that history is repeating itself and the recent attacks on diversity, equity [...]

July 25, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People