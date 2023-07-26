Prosecutors charge woman who drove into Green Bay building with reckless driving

By: Associated Press//July 26, 2023

Workers survey the damaged left corner of a building that was damaged by a vehicle on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, at 1263 Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday. (Ariel Perez/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

Workers survey the damage left by a vehicle at 1263 Main St. in Green Bay. A minivan crashed into the building Sunday night, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging. (Ariel Perez/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against the driver of a minivan that crashed into a building in Wisconsin, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously.

The Brown County District Attorney’s office charged the 29-year-old Green Bay woman with reckless driving, bail jumping and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended.

The woman told police the crash was caused by another vehicle cutting her off.

Police said the crash Sunday night left the woman and a 27-year-old Oneida man riding in her vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Main Street Commons building struck by the woman has been condemned and remains closed until further notice.

Green Bay police said the minivan bounced off the building and spun around and did not penetrate it as the facade fell to the sidewalk below.

James Brick, owner of the building, said the car hit a “perfect spot” on one side of the building that made the facade and part of the roof collapse.

“We are hypothesizing demolishing that part of the building to let the other tenants back in,” he said Monday.

