EU high court rules against Facebook

LONDON — Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union’s top court over a ground breaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.

The European Court of Justice said competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators.

The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors.

The decision could pave the way for stricter scrutiny of tech companies.