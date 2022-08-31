Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much

Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won't say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 