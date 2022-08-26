Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 