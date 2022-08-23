Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / 2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.

