Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee objected Wednesday to Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin is slated to receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 