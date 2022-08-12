Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 