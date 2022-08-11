Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
VIEW FROM AROUND THE STATE: AG candidate Eric Toney wrong to press over-the-top felonies against eligible voters

Of all the political grandstanding this campaign season in Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney’s sad stunt is among the worst.

