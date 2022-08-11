Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin's primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 