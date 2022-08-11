Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial

Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial

A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint's lead-contaminated water.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 