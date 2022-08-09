Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies.

