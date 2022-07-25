Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers

Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers

The security of election workers and equipment in battleground Wisconsin's second-largest county isn't adequate in light of the threats that officials and workers are facing in a climate of lies and misinformation about supposed fraud, according to a committee report released Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 