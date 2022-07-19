Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge dismisses UW Cephus reinstatement lawsuit

By: Associated Press July 19, 2022 2:15 pm

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.

