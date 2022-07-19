Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad

Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad

By: Associated Press July 19, 2022 8:12 am

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo