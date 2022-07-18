Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
No major difficulties with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major difficulties with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

By: Associated Press July 18, 2022 2:11 pm

The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

