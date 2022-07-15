Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy

Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy

By: Associated Press July 15, 2022 11:20 am

A Wisconsin judge ruled against the state prison system on Thursday, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with inmates for more than a year violated state law and the state constitution's guarantee of religious freedom.

