Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

By: Associated Press July 15, 2022 7:41 am

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo