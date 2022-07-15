Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democrat Kaul hauls in nearly $860,000 over 6 months

Democrat Kaul hauls in nearly $860,000 over 6 months

By: Associated Press July 15, 2022 1:56 pm

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and reported having more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall.

