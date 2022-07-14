Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / von Briesen promotes five to shareholder

von Briesen promotes five to shareholder

By: Ali Teske July 14, 2022 10:05 am

Three attorneys from von Briesen & Roper's Milwaukee office and two from its Madison office have been promoted to shareholders.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo