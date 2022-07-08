Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

By: Associated Press July 8, 2022 10:59 am

Local health officers can unilaterally issue orders to slow diseases, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a decision upholding contentious orders limiting indoor gatherings and mandating masks that Dane County officials handed down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

