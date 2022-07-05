Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Hansch promoted to DeWitt partner

Hansch promoted to DeWitt partner

By: Ali Teske July 5, 2022 11:49 am

DeWitt LLP Law Firm announced the promotion of Eric Hansch to partner on Friday.

