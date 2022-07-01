Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cousins appointed Portage County District Attorney

By: Ali Teske July 1, 2022 11:46 am

Cass Cousins has been appointed to serve as Portage County District Attorney by Gov. Tony Evers.

