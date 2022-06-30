Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

By: Associated Press June 30, 2022 11:07 am

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court decided Thursday to limit how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions from power plants.

