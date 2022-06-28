Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
OLR: After five state public defender representations, attorney receives 60-day suspension

OLR: After five state public defender representations, attorney receives 60-day suspension

By: Ali Teske June 28, 2022 1:30 pm

A Milwaukee-area attorney has had her license suspended for 60 days after first receiving a public reprimand in 2020.

