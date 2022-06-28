Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

By: Associated Press June 28, 2022 7:30 am

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they'll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo