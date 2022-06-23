Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations

Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022 10:31 am

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that law enforcement officers can't be sued when they violate the rights of criminal suspects by failing to provide the familiar Miranda warning before questioning them.

