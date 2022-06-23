Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / 'Next mass shooter', Oshkosh man indicted on federal firearm charges

‘Next mass shooter’, Oshkosh man indicted on federal firearm charges

By: Ali Teske June 23, 2022 10:22 am

An Oshkosh man who described himself as the "next mass shooter" was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

