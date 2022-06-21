Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gableman’s attorneys appeal contempt order

By: Associated Press June 21, 2022 2:58 pm

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin has appealed a contempt ruling against him related to his response to an open records request and heated appearance in court.

