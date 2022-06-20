Matenaer, Kolpien join Axley Attorneys

Axley Attorneys announced the addition of Paul Matenaer and Tom Kolpien to its firm Monday. Matenaer will practice from the firm’s Madison office and Kolpien will join the Janesville office.

A litigator, Matenaer focuses his practice on municipal and school law, insurance defense and general civil litigation. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School where he worked as a student associate for the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic, providing advice to local start-ups. For eight years before law school, Matenaer served as a canon lawyer, working with clients on marriage nullity cases and penal cases for the Catholic Church. He still retains his canon law license.

A Marquette Law School graduate, Kolpien is a former Rock County Family Court Commissioner where he served for eight years conducting hearings and proceedings involving custody, placement, child support, enforcement and contempt. He also presided over juvenile and criminal proceedings. Kolpien also served as Assistant Corporation Counsel for Rock County, prosecuting child abuse, neglect and termination of parental rights matters. With Axley, he will focus his practice on family law, civil litigation and other business matters.