Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Matenaer, Kolpien join Axley Attorneys

Matenaer, Kolpien join Axley Attorneys

By: Ali Teske June 20, 2022 1:29 pm

Attorneys Tom Kolpien (left) and Paul Matenaer (right) have joined Axley’s Madison and Janesville offices.

Axley Attorneys announced the addition of Paul Matenaer and Tom Kolpien to its firm Monday. Matenaer will practice from the firm’s Madison office and Kolpien will join the Janesville office.

A litigator, Matenaer focuses his practice on municipal and school law, insurance defense and general civil litigation. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School where he worked as a student associate for the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic, providing advice to local start-ups. For eight years before law school, Matenaer served as a canon lawyer, working with clients on marriage nullity cases and penal cases for the Catholic Church.  He still retains his canon law license.

A Marquette Law School graduate, Kolpien is a former Rock County Family Court Commissioner where he served for eight years conducting hearings and proceedings involving custody, placement, child support, enforcement and contempt. He also presided over juvenile and criminal proceedings. Kolpien also served as Assistant Corporation Counsel for Rock County, prosecuting child abuse, neglect and termination of parental rights matters. With Axley, he will focus his practice on family law, civil litigation and other business matters.

Tagged with:

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo