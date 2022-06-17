Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

By: Associated Press June 17, 2022 4:24 pm

Canisius College basketball recruit Sarion McGee was denied bail on Friday, five days after campus police arrested him for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school's indoor athletic complex.

