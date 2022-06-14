Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / ‘Set up for failure,’ student debt forgiveness not likely to lighten debt load

‘Set up for failure,’ student debt forgiveness not likely to lighten debt load

By: Ali Teske June 14, 2022 1:57 pm

As the federal government contemplates $10,000 in student debt forgiveness, lawyers say it won't make much difference to their high loan balances.

Tagged with:

About Ali Teske

Ali Teske is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or ateske@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo