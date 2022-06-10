Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin judge: GOP election agency in contempt for records

Wisconsin judge: GOP election agency in contempt for records

By: Associated Press June 10, 2022 12:14 pm

A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe.

