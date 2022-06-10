Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man gets 40 months for starting fire during Kenosha protest

By: Associated Press June 10, 2022 9:20 am

A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

