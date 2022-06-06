Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Man arrested for stealing car with disabled person inside

Man arrested for stealing car with disabled person inside

By: Associated Press June 6, 2022 9:49 am

Police in Madison have arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with a disabled person still in it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo