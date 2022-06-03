Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / After myriad of lawsuits, Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

After myriad of lawsuits, Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

By: Associated Press June 3, 2022 12:32 pm

After nearly a year of partisan battles, number-crunching and lawsuits, the once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo