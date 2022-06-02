Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
McDougal appointed to Richland County Circuit Court

By: Ali Teske June 2, 2022 8:59 am

Filling a vacancy left by Judge Andrew Sharp's retirement, Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Lisa McDougal to Richland County Circuit Court.

