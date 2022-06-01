Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / School stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

School stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

By: Associated Press June 1, 2022 10:13 am

The judge presiding over a case involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school postponed the trial after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo