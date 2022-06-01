Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / DeWitt adds Backer to Milwaukee office

DeWitt adds Backer to Milwaukee office

By: Ali Teske June 1, 2022 2:41 pm

DeWitt announced Wednesday the addition of Bradden Bracker as partner to its Labor & Employment Relations Group.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo