Home / Legal News / Coffee not covered, high court dismisses Colectivo’s COVID-19 lawsuit

Coffee not covered, high court dismisses Colectivo’s COVID-19 lawsuit

By: Ali Teske June 1, 2022 1:48 pm

After an April hearing, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of Society Insurance, granting the company’s motion to dismiss Colectivo Coffee Roasters lawsuit over COVID-19 coverage.

